On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

A day after coming under massive crossfire on social media platforms, South Korean auto major Hyundai Motors India has clarified that the post on Kashmir was issued by a distributor in Pakistan, which the company has already condemned. The company also clarified that the views were not officially endorsed by Hyundai Motors.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Hyundai Motors India Limited AGM (Corp Comm) V Anand said, "We are in India for the last 25 years. We have never been indulged in such activities. For us, the ethos of respecting nationalism is paramount. We have condemned the act."

On being asked about the online outrage over the Kashmir issue on different platforms of social media, Anand said that most of them have no idea about the background.

It is pertinent to mention that the posts on Facebook and Twitter were posted by a distributor of Hyundai Motors -- Nishat Motors, a subsidiary of Nishat Group, in Pakistan.

The post reads, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom."

After the backlash in India, Twitter and Facebook posts were deleted. Hyundai Motors India stated that it has a 'zero-tolerance policy' towards insensitive communication.

After Maruti Suzuki, the South Korean giant is the second-largest car manufacturer in India. Currently, it sells 12 different models in the country. The company has sold over 5.05 lakh cars in 2021 while in 2020 it sold over 4.23 lakh cars, holding over 16 per cent of the Indian car market share.

Last year, it had announced to invest about Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in the country by 2027-28.

