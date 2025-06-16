Dubai Airport baggage rules updated: Carry THESE items and face heavy fines
Dubai Airport has strict rules and fines for carrying certain medications. Check the list of banned medicines and travel with necessary medical certificates.
| Published : Jun 16 2025, 05:15 PM
3 Min read
Exciting Air Travel
Air travel is a joy for most. The joy and excitement of traveling by plane, whether local or out of town, is indescribable. Air travelers, especially those going abroad, may face severe problems if they do not follow airport rules.
Know the Rules
There are rules in place that prohibit travelers from carrying certain items abroad. Similarly, some items are not allowed in hand luggage but can be carried in checked baggage. Some people, unaware of airport regulations, get into trouble by carrying unnecessary items.
Checking Documents is Mandatory
When preparing for air travel, everyone has the habit of neatly packing their necessary clothes, food items, medicines, and documents. But now, Dubai Airport has announced some strict rules, shocking many travelers. If you have certain medications in your hand luggage during air travel, there is now a condition to impose a heavy fine. Moreover, those who violate the rules will not be able to go there.
Thousands in Fines
Passengers traveling to Dubai Airport will no longer be allowed to carry certain medicines and items in their hand luggage and checked baggage according to the new rules. Violating these rules will result in fines of thousands, and there is a possibility of imprisonment.
New Rules – Dubai Air Travelers Attention!
Unlike before, strict restrictions are now imposed on medicines carried on flights to Dubai. Some medicines and items are completely banned.
Medicines Not to be Carried in Bag:
Betamethadol, Alpha-methylfentanyl, Cannabis, Methadone, Codeine, Oxycodone, Cathinone, Trimeperidine, Poppy Straw Concentrate, Fentanyl, Amphetamine
Other Prohibited Items
Betel nut, certain herbs, three-layer fishing nets, oil paintings, certain photographs and historical books, stone sculptures, certain religious items, counterfeit currency.
Can be Carried with Permission
Medical equipment, certain permitted medicines, powders, beauty creams, wireless devices, alcohol, e-cigarettes, e-hookah.
Things to Do Before Traveling:
List of Medicines: Check official websites to see if the medicines you are carrying are allowed in Dubai. Doctor's Certificate: Carry a doctor's certificate for necessary medicines. Read the new rules: Read the rules on the official Dubai Airport website (Dubai Customs, GDRFA) before traveling. Check your bag: Be careful not to accidentally include medicines in your hand luggage and checked baggage.
Why the Ban?
Many developing countries, including Dubai, are taking strict measures to control drug trafficking. These laws have been created as a precaution because drugs can be brought in through medicines.
Let the Journey be Happy
Travel should be a happy experience. But if you break the rules, there is a chance that you will end up in jail and your travel experience will become a crisis. Therefore, before traveling to countries with strict laws, especially Dubai, carefully check your hand luggage, medicines, and baggage and follow all the rules. The new rules are designed to protect your travel experience. Therefore, before traveling to Dubai, check the medicines and items you use and travel. Plan ahead, respect the law, and travel happily!
