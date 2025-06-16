Gujarat is developing a comprehensive ecosystem in Dholera to support Tata's $11 billion semiconductor plant. 1,500 residential units are being constructed for employees and vendors, with 275 already available and 1,000 more underway.

As India prepares to launch its first semiconductor fabrication plant, Gujarat is rapidly building a world-class ecosystem in Dholera to support the Tata Group's Rs 91,000 crore project. Central to this effort is the construction of 1,500 residential units for employees, vendors, and expatriates.

Massive residential push to support chip workforce

Located within the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), the residential initiative is being developed by private builders on government-allotted plots. Construction is currently underway on 1,000 new units, which will add to the 500 already under development. The aim is to complete these serviced apartments—available in one, two, and three-bedroom configurations—by February or March 2026.

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary at Gujarat's Department of Science and Technology, confirmed that 275 apartments are already available, with 250 occupied by Tata staff and ecosystem players. Another 225 homes are nearing completion near the upcoming semiconductor plant.

India's semiconductor mission: Production set for 2026

India's first chip fabrication unit, led by Tata Electronics, officially broke ground in March 2024. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had then announced that chip production is expected to begin by December 2026.

The Tata Group is acting as the anchor investor for the project. According to officials, the government is closely coordinating with the company to ensure infrastructure timelines are met. In addition to the developer-led housing, Tata has been allotted a 10-acre parcel to build 530 of its own apartments by mid-2027.

Global-standard amenities for a global workforce

Beyond housing, Gujarat is focusing on making Dholera livable and attractive for an international workforce. Plans include a school, hospital, desalination plant, hotel, and even a fire station. A unique highlight is the upcoming 'Global Tent City', which will feature international food streets representing Taiwan, Japan, Korea, the US, and Europe—regions expected to contribute expertise to the fab.

A premium shopping mall and additional accommodation facilities are also in the pipeline, further enhancing Dholera's transformation into a semiconductor hub.

20,000 jobs and a landmark for India's tech future

The Tata chip fab is expected to generate over 20,000 skilled jobs—direct and indirect—and is seen as a pivotal project in India's goal of becoming self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.