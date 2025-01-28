DA hike alert: Jammu and Kashmir govt confirms 3% increase for employees and pensioners

The government is about to make a great decision. At the beginning of the year, the state government employees (government employees) got great news. Putting an end to all expectations, the state government decided to increase everyone's Dearness Allowance (Dearness Allowance).

First Published Jan 28, 2025

Finally the wait is over. The state government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (Dearness Allowance). Not 10 percent, this time the dearness allowance is being increased by 3 percent.

Lakhs of government employees of the state will be benefited due to this announcement by the government. Many pensioners will also benefit.

If you are a government employee, keep an eye on today's report for details. The directive states that government employees working under the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission will now get 53 percent DA of their basic pay.

It is to be noted that earlier the dearness allowance rate was 50 percent. The government directive further states that the arrears of additional DA installments from July 2024 to December 2024 will be paid to everyone in February 2025.

Along with this, the monthly salary of January 2025 will also include increased DA. Naturally, this decision of the government has brought smiles to the faces of lakhs of government employees and pensioners.

According to another order issued by the Finance Department, the DA of pensioners and family pensioners has been increased from 50 percent to 53 percent of their basic pension or basic family pension.

The revised rates will be reflected in pensions and family pensions starting from January 2025. If you think that the dearness allowance of Bengal government employees has been increased, then you are thinking wrong. Actually, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to increase DA.

The first elected government of the Union Territory has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners to 53 percent. A guideline has already been issued to this effect.

