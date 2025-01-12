Chennai: Tomato, Onion price DROPS; Check rates HERE

The prices of tomatoes and onions, which have been increasing recently, are now declining. At the same time, the prices of other vegetables have increased

Tomato and Onion Prices

Tomatoes and Onions Food is a basic human need, and vegetables are essential for delicious cooking. Tomatoes and onions play a crucial role in cooking. While other vegetables can be omitted, cooking without tomatoes and onions is not easy. Therefore, homemakers always buy tomatoes and onions, regardless of other vegetables. If the production of tomatoes and onions decreases, homemakers face difficulties

Tomato and Onion Price Hike

Competitive Price Increases Accordingly, the prices that have been high for the past few months are now decreasing. Last month, tomatoes were sold at Rs. 100 per kg, and onions at Rs. 120 per kg. This forced people to buy in smaller quantities, impacting their monthly budgets

Tomato Price Drop

Measures to Reduce Prices With people affected, the central and state governments took steps to ensure that tomatoes and onions reached the public at lower prices. Tomatoes and onions were sold at Rs. 35 per kg in public places. However, not everyone had access to these subsidized rates. Now, due to continuous rain, the production of affected onions and tomatoes has started to increase

Onion Price Decrease

Increased Production - Lower Prices Onions are being sold from Rs. 35 to 40 per kg, down from Rs. 100. 3 kg of onions are being sold for Rs. 100. Similarly, tomato prices have fallen. With increased tomato production, boxes of tomatoes have arrived for sale. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs. 10 to 15 per kg. However, the price of small onions has increased, and the prices of green vegetables have also reached a peak

Vegetable Price Surge

Rising Vegetable Prices At the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, beetroot is being sold at Rs. 60 per kg, potatoes at Rs. 40 per kg, capsicum at Rs. 50 per kg, banana flower at Rs. 25 per kg, green chilies at Rs. 50 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs. 45 per kg, bottle gourd at Rs. 30 per kg, butter beans at Rs. 60 per kg, broad beans at Rs. 80 per kg, cabbage at Rs. 25 per kg, and carrots at Rs. 60 per kg

Today's Vegetable Prices

What are today's vegetable prices? Cauliflower is Rs. 30 each, cluster beans Rs. 50 per kg, drumsticks Rs. 150 per kg, eggplant Rs. 40 per kg, beans Rs. 50 per kg, ginger Rs. 70 per kg, okra Rs. 45 per kg, radish Rs. 40 per kg, ridge gourd Rs. 55 per kg, and snake gourd Rs. 40 per kg. Large onions are being sold at Rs. 40 to 45 per kg, small onions at Rs. 90 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs. 10 to 15 per kg at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai

