Chennai: Tomato, Onion price DROPS; Check rates HERE

The prices of tomatoes and onions, which have been increasing recently, are now declining. At the same time, the prices of other vegetables have increased

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 10:35 AM IST

Tomato and Onion Prices

Tomatoes and Onions

Food is a basic human need, and vegetables are essential for delicious cooking. Tomatoes and onions play a crucial role in cooking. While other vegetables can be omitted, cooking without tomatoes and onions is not easy. Therefore, homemakers always buy tomatoes and onions, regardless of other vegetables. If the production of tomatoes and onions decreases, homemakers face difficulties

article_image2

Tomato and Onion Price Hike

Competitive Price Increases

Accordingly, the prices that have been high for the past few months are now decreasing. Last month, tomatoes were sold at Rs. 100 per kg, and onions at Rs. 120 per kg. This forced people to buy in smaller quantities, impacting their monthly budgets

article_image3

Tomato Price Drop

Measures to Reduce Prices

With people affected, the central and state governments took steps to ensure that tomatoes and onions reached the public at lower prices. Tomatoes and onions were sold at Rs. 35 per kg in public places. However, not everyone had access to these subsidized rates. Now, due to continuous rain, the production of affected onions and tomatoes has started to increase

article_image4

Onion Price Decrease

Increased Production - Lower Prices

Onions are being sold from Rs. 35 to 40 per kg, down from Rs. 100. 3 kg of onions are being sold for Rs. 100. Similarly, tomato prices have fallen. With increased tomato production, boxes of tomatoes have arrived for sale. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs. 10 to 15 per kg. However, the price of small onions has increased, and the prices of green vegetables have also reached a peak

article_image5

Vegetable Price Surge

Rising Vegetable Prices

At the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, beetroot is being sold at Rs. 60 per kg, potatoes at Rs. 40 per kg, capsicum at Rs. 50 per kg, banana flower at Rs. 25 per kg, green chilies at Rs. 50 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs. 45 per kg, bottle gourd at Rs. 30 per kg, butter beans at Rs. 60 per kg, broad beans at Rs. 80 per kg, cabbage at Rs. 25 per kg, and carrots at Rs. 60 per kg

article_image6

Today's Vegetable Prices

What are today's vegetable prices?

Cauliflower is Rs. 30 each, cluster beans Rs. 50 per kg, drumsticks Rs. 150 per kg, eggplant Rs. 40 per kg, beans Rs. 50 per kg, ginger Rs. 70 per kg, okra Rs. 45 per kg, radish Rs. 40 per kg, ridge gourd Rs. 55 per kg, and snake gourd Rs. 40 per kg.

Large onions are being sold at Rs. 40 to 45 per kg, small onions at Rs. 90 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs. 10 to 15 per kg at the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024 vkp

Over 4 crore passengers travel from Bengaluru International Airport in 2024

Recent Stories

Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH) vkp

Man making world's largest 12-feet roti stuns Internet, netizens call it 'quilt for cold nights' (WATCH)

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy snt

BCCI reviews India's Australia debacle: No knee-jerk decisions on Rohit and team ahead of Champions Trophy

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti 2025: Temperature to rise, chance for RAIN? Check HERE

Central govt employees could soon avail over a month's special leave for organ donation AJR

Central govt employees could soon avail over a month's special leave for organ donation

Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on ATG

'Game Changer' Box office collection Day 2: Kiara Advani, Ram Charan starrer sees huge drop; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon