Can you get a personal loan with bad credit? Here's how to do it

Getting an emergency loan in India with a bad credit score can be challenging. However, there are ways to improve your chances. Understanding loan terms and planning repayments is crucial.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Credit Score

Getting an emergency loan in India is challenging, especially with a bad credit score. Applicants with low credit scores, reflecting past defaults or missed payments, are often rejected by most lenders.

Personal loans are offered by banks, credit unions, and online lenders for various needs like debt consolidation, home improvement, medical emergencies, and other unforeseen expenses.

Credit Score Explained

A credit score reflects a person's creditworthiness or ability to repay loans. It's a three-digit number, typically ranging from 300 to 900. Factors influencing credit scores include payment history, credit utilization, length of credit history, and types of credit used. Lenders use credit scores to assess risk when making lending decisions, affecting credit limits, interest rates, and approved loan types.

Getting a Personal Loan

How to get a personal loan with a bad credit score?

Income: A higher, stable, and sufficient income indicates your ability to repay the loan, making approval easier even with a bad credit score. With proven sources of salary or other income, lenders can be confident in your repayment capacity.

Apply for a lower amount: Lenders are more likely to approve smaller loans, but larger amounts might not be considered due to a bad credit score.

Improving Loan Approval

Add a co-applicant: Including a co-applicant or guarantor with a good credit history and stable income significantly increases the chances of loan approval. The additional security for the lender comes from their financial stability.

Tips for managing an emergency personal loan with a bad credit score

Understand loan terms: Before accepting a loan offer, review all terms and conditions, including interest rates, fees, and repayment schedules.

Managing Loan Repayments

Plan repayments: Create a repayment plan that ensures timely payments to maintain or improve your credit score.

Borrow only when necessary: Never take on unnecessary debt by taking out loans you don't need.

Emergency personal loans with a bad credit score are possible in India with considerable difficulty; however, through alternative lenders, including NBFCs, online marketplaces, or government initiatives, you can get the emergency funds you desire. However, ensure to shop around thoroughly, understand the risks, and secure reasonably good loan terms.

Personal Loan Considerations

Besides meeting your immediate financial needs, a systematic repayment plan will help repair your credit score in the future. Always remember that personal loans are not the ideal solution for all financial problems, as these loans carry high interest. They can trap you in an endless debt cycle.

