Budget 2025: 5 potential middle-class tax-relief expectation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Just a few days left! Then Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2025. Speculation has already begun about what benefits this budget might hold for the middle class

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2025 budget in a few days. Speculation has begun about potential middle-class relief

article_image2

Recommendations

Economists and experts have recommended tax cuts for Budget 2025. Economists and industry representatives suggest tax cuts would increase disposable income

article_image3

Demand in Recommendations

Recommendations suggest increased spending due to tax cuts could boost GDP. Tax experts believe these five recommendations could benefit taxpayers and boost GDP.

article_image4

The government may reduce taxes for income ceilings up to ₹15-20 lakhs annually. Currently, the old regime has a 30% tax on income above ₹10 lakhs, while the new regime has it above ₹15 lakhs

article_image5

Reason for Tax Cut Request

Experts cite rising inflation making it difficult for families earning ₹15-20 lakhs in major cities. Tax cuts could increase their spending power

article_image6

Benefits for Senior Citizens

Increasing the basic exemption limit for senior citizens could benefit them. Experts suggest raising it to ₹10 lakhs

article_image7

Home Loan Deduction

Currently, deductions on home loan interest and principal are available only under the old tax regime. Experts suggest increasing the ₹2 lakh annual deduction under Section 24B

article_image8

Health Insurance Premium Deduction

Under Section 80D, deductions are available on health insurance premiums. Experts suggest increasing the deduction to potentially encourage more insurance enrollment

