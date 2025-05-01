Image Credit : adobe stock

Several key regulations are changing from May 1st. ATM withdrawals will become more expensive, and waiting list tickets will only be valid for general class travel. Learn about the six significant changes coming into effect.

1- ATM withdrawals become more expensive

From May 1, 2025, ATM withdrawals will be more expensive. The RBI recently permitted the NPCI's proposal to increase fees. This means that from May 1st, withdrawing money from a non-home bank ATM will cost up to Rs 23 per transaction after the limit, instead of Rs 17. Balance checks will cost Rs 7 instead of Rs 6.