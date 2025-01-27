8th Pay Commission update: No relief for central employees as DA remains unpaid

State and central government employees look forward to receiving arrears along with dearness allowance and other benefits. However, there's bad news for central government employees this time.

First Published Jan 27, 2025

Salary increase for central govt employees with 8th Pay Commission, but concerns remain.

The central government has given the green light for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. As a result, the salaries of central government employees are set to increase. But at the same time, other concerns have also arisen.

Concerns arise over non-payment of DA arrears for central government employees.

Central government employees have outstanding dearness allowance for three terms. There are concerns that this money may not be paid.

Central govt halted DA during the pandemic on an emergency basis.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the DA of central government employees was stopped on an emergency basis. There are concerns that the outstanding DA will not be paid.

Central govt employees didn't receive DA for 18 months during the pandemic.

Central government employees did not receive dearness allowance for 18 months in 2020 and 2021. Central government employees have not yet received the outstanding dearness allowance.

No DA arrears paid even after the pandemic subsided.

The central government had promised to pay the 18-month outstanding dearness allowance once the situation normalized after the coronavirus pandemic. But nothing is being said about it now.

Employees haven't received a positive response on DA arrears.

Last year, Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council (Employee Side) Joint Consultative Machinery, sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding outstanding DA and DR. But even after that, no announcement has been made by the central government on this matter.

Central govt employees lose hope of receiving three installments of DA arrears.

As the central government did not respond, the employees assumed that the three installments of outstanding dearness allowance would not be paid.

Significant savings for the central government if 3 DA installments aren't paid.

If the dearness allowance of central government employees was to be paid in three installments, it would cost Rs 30 thousand crore. If the outstanding dearness allowance is not paid, the central government will save this money.

8th Pay Commission to be formed by 2026, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 8th Pay Commission is being formed by next year. As a result, the salaries of central government employees are set to increase.

8th Pay Commission will increase central govt expenditure by 30,000 crore rupees.

If the Eighth Pay Commission is formed, the treasury will have to pay an additional 30-32 thousand crore rupees to pay the increased salaries of central government employees.

