From fat to fab: Bigg Boss star Dhanushree's Barbie doll look stuns fans

Bigg Boss 8 contestant and TikTok star Dhanushree's weight loss transformation has stunned fans. Her slim and stylish new look has gone viral on social media.

Dhanushree gained popularity on TikTok through lip-syncing videos. With 494K Instagram followers, she shares reels and beauty tips.

Dhanushree, always focused on fitness, previously gained weight due to personal reasons. She has now achieved a remarkable slim figure.

Dhanushree's previous frequent appearances with a male friend on social media led to speculation about their relationship, which seems to have ended.

