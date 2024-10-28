From fat to fab: Bigg Boss star Dhanushree's Barbie doll look stuns fans

Bigg Boss 8 contestant and TikTok star Dhanushree's weight loss transformation has stunned fans. Her slim and stylish new look has gone viral on social media.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

Kannada influencer and TikTok star Dhanushree, from Bigg Boss Season 8, has undergone a significant transformation, looking slim and stylish.

article_image2

Dhanushree, active on social media, frequently posts photos and reels. Her recent focus on fitness is evident in her latest pictures, which have captivated fans.

article_image3

Dhanushree's light pink gown has her resembling a Barbie doll, earning praise from fans who admire her slim and stylish appearance.

article_image4

Dhanushree's fitness journey is a hot topic on social media, with many wondering how she achieved such a dramatic weight loss transformation.

article_image5

Dhanushree gained popularity on TikTok through lip-syncing videos. With 494K Instagram followers, she shares reels and beauty tips.

article_image6

Dhanushree, always focused on fitness, previously gained weight due to personal reasons. She has now achieved a remarkable slim figure.

article_image7

Dhanushree's previous frequent appearances with a male friend on social media led to speculation about their relationship, which seems to have ended.

