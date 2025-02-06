Skoda Kylaq waiting period INCREASED! Check out its key features before booking it

Skoda's new compact SUV, the Kylaq, launched on January 27th, and the waiting period has increased to 6-8 weeks.

Skoda Kylaq: Customers Queue Up for the Affordable SUV

Skoda Automotive has made a significant impact with the launch of its new compact SUV, the Kylaq. Various reports indicate that it received over 10,000 bookings within the first ten days of its launch in December last year. This is the most affordable SUV offered by the company. Notably, Kylaq sales commenced on January 27th. The waiting period for this SUV varies depending on the variant chosen.

Skoda Kylaq Price

For those interested in purchasing a Skoda Kylaq, the expected waiting time is approximately six to eight weeks. The ex-showroom price of the Skoda Kylaq ranges from ₹7.89 lakh to ₹14.40 lakh. In terms of design, the new Skoda Kylaq appears sporty and stylish, and its compact dimensions make it suitable for urban driving while still offering a spacious interior and ample room. Powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine delivering 115 bhp, it is paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10.5 seconds.

Skoda Kylaq Waiting Period

Having received a 5-star safety rating, the Skoda Kylaq performed exceptionally well in crash tests conducted under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. It scored 97% in the adult occupant safety category and 92% in the child occupant safety category. This makes it the safest ICE car in the sub-4-meter SUV segment.

Skoda Kylaq Features

Its length is 3,995 mm, width is 1,975 mm, and height is 1,575 mm. Its wheelbase is 2,566 mm. Its ground clearance is 189 mm. It has 446 liters of boot space, which can be increased to 1,265 liters by folding the rear seats.

