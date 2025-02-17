New FASTag rules to take effect from today: Here's what you need to know

In a significant update for FASTag users, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new regulations for toll collection, set to take effect from February 17, 2025. These changes aim to streamline toll tax collection and ensure a smoother experience for commuters.

article_image1
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

New FASTag rules effective today!

Toll plaza users need to be careful starting today. New FASTag regulations have come into effect at midnight. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has brought a major change in FASTag balance check rules.

article_image2

Toll Plazas

This change will affect all car users who have installed FASTag. It is very important to know how the new rules will affect you. Let's see the important things that those passing through toll plazas need to know from today.

Also Read | What happens if you stop using your Credit Card? Key facts you should know

article_image3

FASTag Changes

If FASTag is blacklisted in vehicles, transactions cannot be made. FASTag can be blacklisted in situations like insufficient balance, KYC not completed, chassis number and vehicle registration number mismatch.

article_image4

Toll Booth Rules

If FASTag is blacklisted 60 minutes before reaching the toll booth, it cannot be recharged at the last minute. Even if it is blacklisted 10 minutes after FASTag is scanned, the transaction will be cancelled.

Also Read | FASTag penalty alert: New rules enforce higher toll for inactive tags

article_image5

Toll Plaza Regulations

If you recharge 10 minutes after crossing the toll plaza, you can avoid the imposed penalty. Vehicle owners who violate the rules will be fined double the regular toll fee.

 

