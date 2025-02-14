What happens if you stop using your Credit Card? Key facts you should know

Credit card usage has increased significantly. Many people have multiple credit cards but don't use them regularly. Have you ever wondered what happens if you stop using your credit card for an extended period?

article_image1
We receive numerous credit card offers daily. Many acquire cards but don't use them. Financial experts warn against leaving credit cards unused for extended periods. Let's explore the consequences.

article_image2

Card Closure:

Banks may deactivate your credit card after a period of inactivity, typically 6-12 months. They might contact you before deactivation.

article_image3

Credit Score Impact:

Credit card deactivation can negatively impact your credit score. Credit card usage contributes 30% to your score.

article_image4

Lost Benefits:

Unused credit cards lead to lost rewards, cashback offers, and lounge access. Accumulated points and offers may expire.

article_image5

Charges?:

Most Indian credit card issuers don't charge for inactivity. It's advisable to make a small transaction every 3 months. Contact your bank to deactivate if not needed.

article_image6

Tips for Keeping Card Active:

Make small regular transactions, like for petrol or groceries. Regularly check your credit card statement. Close the card if truly unnecessary to avoid credit score impact.

