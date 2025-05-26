Mandatory ABS on all motorcycles? Here's what riders need to know
The main purpose of ABS is vehicle control. Currently, ABS is included on every bike or scooter above 125cc, but the question arises whether it will be mandatory for all bikes.
Anti-Lock Braking System
Anti-lock Braking System: ABS is now a must-have in cars, preventing wheel lockup when braking. This key safety feature helps keep the vehicle stable in emergencies or on slick surfaces. ABS helps maintain control and steering.
What is ABS
Which vehicles have ABS?
Currently, bikes and scooters with engines over 125cc have ABS, but two-wheelers with 100cc to 125cc engines don't. Bajaj Auto added ABS to its 110cc Platina. Let's explore how ABS works and its importance.
How to Work ABS
Benefits of ABS:
ABS reduces tire wear.
ABS is very effective in rain, snow, or on slippery roads.
ABS is a crucial safety feature that helps prevent accidents.
Anti-Lock Braking System in Bikes
How ABS Works:
ABS uses sensors on each wheel to monitor speed. These sensors send data to the ABS control unit (ECU). When braking, if wheel speed drops suddenly, the sensors alert the ECU. The ECU reduces hydraulic pressure to the locked wheel's brakes via a modulator. ABS rapidly releases and applies brakes, stopping the wheel gradually. This happens multiple times per second, preventing wheel lockup and maintaining control.
ABS Technology in Bikes
Maintaining Steering Control:
ABS prevents wheel lockup, allowing the driver to steer and avoid accidents.
Why ABS over Drum Brakes?
Even new, high-quality drum or disc brakes aren't as effective as ABS. 100cc and 125cc bikes are prone to skids and falls, causing injuries. There's a growing demand for mandatory ABS on these bikes.