Image Credit : Freepik

Today you may be troubled by a toothache. Ego can lead you astray from your goal. You will get happiness from children, so control yourself. Do not take the health problems of the elders of the house lightly. The farther you stay away from court cases, the better.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.