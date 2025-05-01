In Dwarka, the gatekeepers did not allow Sudama to meet Shri Krishna and when Shri Krishna came to know about this, he came running barefoot. He asked what Sudama had brought for him, then Sudama hesitantly gave him a bundle of puffed rice. Shri Krishna took a handful of puffed rice and gave Sudama the wealth of heaven and earth. When Shri Krishna was about to give Vaikuntha, Goddess Rukmini stopped him. Then Shri Krishna said that from today onwards no man should donate without his wife's permission. That's why if you also donate, ask your wife and give it.

