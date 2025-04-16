Shani Shadashtak Yog: See how it benefits Pisces, Gemini, and Scorpio
According to Vedic astrology, Shadashtak Yog forms when two planets are in the sixth or eighth house from each other.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 01:03 PM
2 Min read
According to Vedic astrology, Saturn, the indicator of karma, is currently in Pisces. Mars will enter Leo on June 7 at 2:28 AM and will remain in this sign until July 28. After that, it will move to Virgo. This transit forms Shadashtak Rajyoga from June 7 to July 28. This yoga forms when two planets are in the sixth or eighth house from each other. Saturn will be in Leo, the eighth house from Mars, and Mars will be in Pisces, the sixth house from Saturn, thus forming Shadashtak Yog.
For Pisces, Saturn is in the ascendant and Mars is in the sixth house. Shadashtak Yog can prove fortunate for this zodiac sign. Long-stalled work may restart. Love between siblings will increase. Ups and downs in married life may end. Health issues can also be resolved. You can make good profits in business and give tough competition to your rivals.
Shadashtak Yog can be beneficial for Scorpios. Those born under this sign can achieve immense success. Your abilities and skills can open up many new opportunities. You can also make significant career progress, with promotions and salary increases. Those preparing for government jobs may benefit. You can make good profits in business.
Shadashtak Rajyoga is very beneficial for Gemini. People of this zodiac sign can get the fruits of their hard work. You will be able to perform well at the workplace. Your personality will develop. You may travel a lot, which can also benefit you. With job promotions, many new opportunities may arise. The dream of working abroad can also come true. You can get good profits in business. Outsourcing your business can bring many benefits. Luck can support your financial situation, enabling you to earn well and save money.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
