Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G launched in India; From prices to features, know it all

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G were released in India on Thursday, January 6, as the latest smartphones from the Chinese business. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is a one-of-a-kind choice in the series, with 120W rapid charging – a first for smartphones. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G costs Rs. 26,999 while phone is also available in an 8GB + 128GB model for Rs. 28,999. While, the Xiaomi 11i 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 24,999 and for higher variant it would cost Rs. 26,999. The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs Android 11 on top of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G boasts a triple rear camera configuration for photographs and movies, with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has 128GB of UFS 2.2 capacity in terms of storage. The phone features two speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification. Using the included charger, the battery will charge from 0 to 100 in about 15 minutes. The phone has a glass body and is dust and water-resistant to IP53 standards.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G will be available in India on Wednesday, January 12. The phone will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline merchants. The company will try to compete with OnePlus, Infinix, Realme, and Asus, who all show off ultra-fast charging features on their smartphones on a regular basis.

