Vivo V23 Series to launch on January 5, 2022 in India; Details inside

The Vivo V23 has been confirmed for release in India on January 5, 2022 at noon. Vivo India announced the debut of the Vivo V23 series in India in a recent social media post. The Vivo V23 appears to feature a new flat side design, similar to the iPhone 13, however the Vivo V23 Pro appears to have a curved-edge display.

The teaser graphic also exposes a few V23 series device characteristics. The Vivo V23 looks to include a 64MP main back camera and two additional cameras with unknown sensor specs. The antenna lines on the frame indicate that the phone has a metal frame. There appears to be a gold colour option for both V23 versions.

#vivoV23Series launching on 05.01.2022 at 12 PM.

Block your date and welcome delightful moments in your life. ​



Know more: https://t.co/AdnmuyWtL3​#DelightEveryMoment

The picture of the Vivo V23 Pro does not tell much about it, save that it will have a curved-edge display. The phone also looks to have a twin selfie camera arrangement on the front, both of which are enclosed behind a notch.

Vivo teases powerful performance, which might be related to upcoming 5G processors. Given that most phones these days rely on the Snapdragon 778G, one of the devices might include the same. The Vivo V23 series is also likely to rely on MediaTek's Dimensity platform, albeit we don't know which processors will be used.

Previous rumours stated that the Vivo V23 Pro would offer a 50MP dual selfie camera with Eye Autofocus on the front. According to reports, the V23 series would be substantially based on the Vivo S12 series recently unveiled in China. The V23 Pro is also believed to be the slimmest smartphone with a front-facing curved-edge display.