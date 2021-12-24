  • Facebook
    Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launched; From price to features, here is everything about it

    The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are available in three different colours, and they both include 44W fast charging technology. There is no word on whether or not these phones will be released in India.

    Vivo S12 Vivo S12 Pro launched From price to features here is everything about it
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
    In China, the Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro smartphones have been released. There are several similarities between the handsets. Both Vivo phones include 108-megapixel main sensors as well as twin selfie cameras. They are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs and come in two colours. The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are available in three different colours, and they both include 44W fast charging technology. There is no word on whether or not these phones will be released in India.

    Price: The Vivo S12 is priced at approximately Rs. 33,100 for the 8GB + 256GB onboard storage option and approximately Rs 35,500 for higher storage variant. The Vivo S12 Pro is priced at roughly Rs. 40,200 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

    Colors: The devices are presently available in Black, Blue, and Gold on the Vivo China website. The Vivophones will be available for purchase beginning on December 30.

    Specifications for Vivo S12: The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S12 runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. It has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The new Vivo S12 has a triple back camera arrangement with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. A secondary 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera are included. The device sports a dual-camera configuration for selfies and video chats, including a 44-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.28 ultra-wide angle lens.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    The Vivo S12 has a 4,200mAh battery that charges quickly with 44W Flash Charge. For biometric authentication, there is also an under-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock. The phone is 157.20x72.42x7.39mm in size and weighs 179 grammes.

    Specifications for Vivo S12: The Vivo S12 Pro shares several specs with the Vivo S12. It is also a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs the OriginOS Ocean operating system based on Android 11. The phone has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display. 

    The Vivo S12 Pro features the same back camera layout as the Vivo S12, however, the front camera system differs. For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor under the display and face unlock. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC are among the connectivity possibilities. The phone is 159.46x73.27x7.36mm in size and weighs 171 grammes.

    Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26; From price to specs, know it all

    Both smartphones can record 4K films using their front and rear cameras. Furthermore, both devices' front camera setups have focusing and anti-shake technology.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
