Samsung Galaxy S24 price SLASHED in India for Independence Day; Check out latest price, key specs and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24, launched in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 79,999, is now available at a significantly discounted price as part of a limited-time Independence Day offer. With free EMI choices and a price cut of up to Rs 12,000, Samsung is making its flagship smartphone more affordable for Indian customers.

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the basic model of the Galaxy S24 is now available for Rs 62,999, which is less than its initial launch price of Rs 74,999. Additionally, customers may take advantage of free 24-month EMI plans, which start at Rs 5,666 per month. There is a timer on Samsung's website that indicates the deal is good until August 15th. The price of the 512GB storage option has dropped from Rs 89,999 to Rs 77,999, while the 256GB storage variant was previously priced at Rs 79,999.

Competitive Rates Among Stores: Amazon and Flipkart, two online merchants, have also advertised the Galaxy S24 at reasonable prices. Flipkart is selling the cheaper version of the smartphone for Rs 62,000, while Amazon is selling it for Rs 56,000.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports Vision Booster and has a customisable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. In the Indian version, it has an Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera comprise the triple back camera system. It has a 12-megapixel selfie sensor on the front. The Galaxy S24 also has Wireless PowerShare technology, a 4,000mAh battery with compatibility for both 15W and 25W wireless charging, and an IP68 grade for dust and water resistance.

