Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top 7 deals on headphones you shouldn't miss

    Don't pass up this amazing deal; purchase now to save a lot of money on the best smartwatches, headphones, and earbuds. With these incredible deals available just during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, stay ahead of the tech curve.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    With a wide selection of the best gadgets available, you can take advantage of incredible discounts and exclusive deals. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is your chance to snag the latest tech without overspending.

    Don’t miss out on this fantastic sale—shop now to enjoy significant savings on top-rated smartwatches, headphones, and earbuds. Stay ahead in the tech game with these unbeatable offers, only at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

    article_image2

    1. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

    Take advantage of the discount on the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. These headphones are a need since they offer DSEE Upscale, multipoint connectivity/dual pairing, and up to 50 hours of playback. They are some of the greatest devices out there, with a built-in microphone and voice assistant app compatibility for smartphones. Don't pass up this Amazon deal to receive premium headphones at an incredible savings!

    article_image3

    2. boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

    Seize the opportunity to get the boAt Rockerz 425 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. These headphones provide an immersive audio experience thanks to their design, which includes Signature Sound, Beast Mode for gaming, and Enx Tech. With Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity and 25 hours of playback, enjoy ASAP Charge and Active Black. Don't pass up this Amazon deal on one of the greatest devices for fans of gaming and music!
     

    article_image4

    3. JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones

    Don't miss the opportunity to get the JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. These headphones come with a microphone, speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, and a playback time of up to 70 hours. Both ease and quality are provided by their dual pairing and Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio. Make your music your own by utilising the Headphones app. 

    article_image5

    4. Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

    Take advantage of incredible discounts on the Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. These headphones include a multi-point connection and up to 35 hours of playback duration with an integrated microphone. Take advantage of mobile app support, AUX, and voice assistant compatibility. They are among the greatest devices for music enthusiasts and come in blue. Take advantage of this Amazon deal to improve your listening experience!

    article_image6

    5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

    See the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the Great Freedom Festival on Amazon. For a captivating listening experience, these Bluetooth completely wireless in-ear earbuds include active noise reduction and cutting-edge AI features. The chic Bora Purple pattern guarantees comfort while bringing in a hint of refinement. These are some of the greatest devices out now, and they're ideal for music fans and those who are always on the go.

    article_image7

    6. OnePlus Buds 3 in-ear TWS Bluetooth earphones

    Seize the opportunity to purchase the OnePlus Buds 3 in-ear TWS Bluetooth earphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. With its Hi-Res sound quality and up to 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, these earbuds provide an amazing listening experience. Savour sliding volume control and quick charging—10 minutes may provide up to 44 hours of playback, or 7 hours of playback.

    7.  boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

    During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, pick up the boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds. With a 50 ms Low-Latency BeastTM Mode for gaming and twin mics with ENxTM Tech for crystal-clear calls, these earbuds provide up to 50 hours of playback. These are some of the greatest devices for music enthusiasts, with ASAPTM charging and IWPTM Tech for immediate connection.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fully charged battery in 5 minutes? 300W fast charging coming with THIS upcoming smartphone gcw

    Fully charged battery in 5 minutes? 300W fast charging coming with THIS upcoming smartphone

    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect

    Flipkart Flagship sale 2024: From iPhone 14 Plus to Google Pixel 7 Pro, a look at MAJOR discounts on smartphones gcw

    Flipkart Flagship sale 2024: From iPhone 14 Plus to Google Pixel 7 Pro, a look at MAJOR discounts on phones

    Flipkart flagship sale 2024 goes LIVE: Check top deals, offers and bank discount here gcw

    Flipkart flagship sale 2024 goes LIVE: Check top deals, offers and bank discount here

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000? gcw

    Motorola Edge 50 vs Realme 13 Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Which is a BETTER smartphone under Rs 30,000?

    Recent Stories

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit dmn

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon RKK

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon

    Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter scr

    Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT

    No word on Sheikh Hasina's plan to leave India, says MEA dmn

    No word on Sheikh Hasina's plan to leave India, says MEA

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon