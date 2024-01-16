Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme Note series teased, likely to offer 108 MP camera; Will it compete with Redmi Note 13?

    Realme has been teasing a brand-new series of smartphones. Teasers suggest that there is going to be a new Note series of phones. Now, a leak reveals specifications and launch details about the new smartphone.


     

    For the past few weeks, Realme has been touting a new line of smartphones. A new Note series, possibly aimed at rivalling the Redmi Note 13 series, is alluded to in the teasers. Although the business hasn't disclosed much at this point, what is known indicates that the smartphone will probably be known as the Realme Note 1.

    Additionally, the business has not confirmed the release date of the rumoured Realme Note 1 smartphone because it is presently gearing up for the January 29 launch of the Realme 12 Pro series. A fresh rumour, nevertheless, indicates that the smartphone will also be on sale in January 2024.

    According to a specification document that was leaked online, the smartphone would really be called the Realme Note 1. The smartphone is also contrasted with the Redmi Note 13 and Infinix Note 30, which have previously been released in India. This implies that the Realme Note 1's pricing will be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, similar to the other two smartphones.

    The Realme Note 1 will have a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, according to the specifications sheet. The smartphone is said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCC.

    The Realme Note 1 will include three cameras: a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. This configuration is identical to that of the Redmi Note 13. Similar to the Infinix Note 30, the Realme Note 1 will include a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

    According to the leak, the smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W rapid charging. It is probable that the package of the smartphone will also include a 67W charging adaptor.

    Here's everything about the Redmi Note 13

    A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with the new Redmi Note 13. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, which has 256GB of built-in storage and up to 12GB of RAM. This is the first Redmi phone to come pre-installed with HyperOS, and it is powered by Android 13. The Redmi Note 13 has three cameras on its back: a 108 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. There is a 13 MP selfie sensor on the front. A standard 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging technology is located under the hood. 

