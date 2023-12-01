Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design, will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (WATCH)

    Realme has officially revealed the Realme GT 5 Pro design. Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery. It will have 1.5K resolution display. You can watch the teaser here.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Realme began teasing the release of the Realme GT 5 Pro last week, and now we can finally get a close-up view of the handset. With its round camera module and hole-punched display, the design is reminiscent of the Realme 11 series. There are hints that the flagship smartphone would have a curved AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It has been announced that China will launch the Realme GT 5 Pro on December 7. It will have a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

    A curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO (Low-temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) screen with a peak manual brightness of 1,000 nits, a peak global brightness of 1,600 nits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits is what Realme says the future flagship will sport. In addition, the screen has a rating of 2,160Hz immediate touch sampling rate, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. 

    The Realme GT 5 Pro will launch in China on December 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

