Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design, will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (WATCH)

Realme has officially revealed the Realme GT 5 Pro design. Realme GT 5 Pro is teased to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery. It will have 1.5K resolution display. You can watch the teaser here.

Realme began teasing the release of the Realme GT 5 Pro last week, and now we can finally get a close-up view of the handset. With its round camera module and hole-punched display, the design is reminiscent of the Realme 11 series. There are hints that the flagship smartphone would have a curved AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It has been announced that China will launch the Realme GT 5 Pro on December 7. It will have a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging, the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Images of the Realme GT 5 Pro's front and rear were shared on Weibo by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The orange phone with tiny bezels and a hole-punch display is seen in the pictures. On the back, a circular-shaped camera module that is reminiscent of the Realme 11 series' design is seen. On the right edge are the volume keys and power button.

A curved Pro-XDR AMOLED 8T LTPO (Low-temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) screen with a peak manual brightness of 1,000 nits, a peak global brightness of 1,600 nits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits is what Realme says the future flagship will sport. In addition, the screen has a rating of 2,160Hz immediate touch sampling rate, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution.

The Realme GT 5 Pro will launch in China on December 7 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

