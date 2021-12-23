  • Facebook
    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022, design officially out; Details inside

    The phone will first be available in Mainland China, but its global distribution is yet unknown. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:50 PM IST
    Realme has announced that the highly anticipated Realme GT 2 series will be available on January 4th. The phone will first be available in Mainland China, but its global distribution is yet unknown. The business has also released official images of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered-Realme GT 2 Pro, which was co-designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa and the Realme design team. The official renders (which differ significantly from the leaked renders) have a white-coloured leather-like finish with Fukusawa's signature next to the triple rear camera module at the top. Realme claims to be the first phone with a "bio-based polymer design." Realme claims in a news release that the Realme GT 2 series' design would create "harmony between environment and technology."

    According to the press announcement, Naoto Fukasawa was inspired by paper texture and co-created the Paper Tech Master design for the Realme GT 2 Pro as a sustainable product design. It stated that the design is the perfect union of art and love and care for the environment, resulting in a luxury and tidy design for the smartphone, with 'The Future in Paper' as its key inspiration. According to the business, more information will be released ahead of the launch.

     

    The business recently hosted a launch event where it showcased new technology that would be included in the Realme GT 2 series. Aside from the design, the firm disclosed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will include a new ultra-wide-angle lens with a 150-degree field of vision, which is 273 percent larger than the 89-degree field of view on the Realme 2 Pro. A "fisheye mode" is used to produce the 150-degree field of vision.

    Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate to go on sale from December 26; From price to specs, know it all

    Furthermore, the Realme GT 2 Pro will have an Antenna Array Matrix system, which will be the "world's first 'Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching' technology." The technique appears to support significant bands in nearly all directions with the same signal intensity. In other words, the smartphone would capture the majority of popular bands for improved cellular connectivity.

