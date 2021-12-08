Realme GT 2 Pro to be announced on December 9, coinciding with Moto Edge X30 launch

It is also stated to be the company's "first-ever ultra-premium flagship," with the potential to compete with top-end devices from firms such as Xiaomi.

The Chinese business revealed Weibo on Tuesday that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be unveiled on Thursday, December 9. The new Realme phone has previously been shown to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was announced earlier this month. It is also stated to be the company's "first-ever ultra-premium flagship," with the potential to compete with top-end devices from firms such as Xiaomi. The announcement, however, may not divulge all of the facts regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro and may only provide a sneak peek at its features ahead of its formal introduction.

Realme confirmed the Realme GT 2 Pro's release date in a teaser shared on Weibo. It doesn't reveal much about the launch plans. Realme may take some time to release the Realme GT 2 Pro on the market, but the business is expected to share some specifics during the announcement later this week.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be released early next year. Meanwhile, previous speculations stated that the phone would include 125W fast charging and a 120Hz display. Some mockups of the Realme GT 2 Pro's design also suggested that the phone will have a vertical camera bar at the rear. The Realme GT 2 Pro's official specifications have yet to be revealed.

This move might be intended to compete with Motorola, which is introducing the Moto Edge X30 in China on Thursday and marketing the device as the first smartphone to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Moto Edge X30 will also be available in China later this month. Along with Realme, Xiaomi is vying to be the first manufacturer to introduce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship under the Xiaomi 12 series. However, the Beijing-based business has not yet published any specific launch specifics.



