  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 2 Pro to be announced on December 9, coinciding with Moto Edge X30 launch

    It is also stated to be the company's "first-ever ultra-premium flagship," with the potential to compete with top-end devices from firms such as Xiaomi.

    Realme GT 2 Pro to be announced on December 9 coinciding with Moto Edge X30 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Chinese business revealed Weibo on Tuesday that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be unveiled on Thursday, December 9. The new Realme phone has previously been shown to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was announced earlier this month.  It is also stated to be the company's "first-ever ultra-premium flagship," with the potential to compete with top-end devices from firms such as Xiaomi. The announcement, however, may not divulge all of the facts regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro and may only provide a sneak peek at its features ahead of its formal introduction.

    Realme confirmed the Realme GT 2 Pro's release date in a teaser shared on Weibo. It doesn't reveal much about the launch plans. Realme may take some time to release the Realme GT 2 Pro on the market, but the business is expected to share some specifics during the announcement later this week. 

    The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be released early next year. Meanwhile, previous speculations stated that the phone would include 125W fast charging and a 120Hz display. Some mockups of the Realme GT 2 Pro's design also suggested that the phone will have a vertical camera bar at the rear. The Realme GT 2 Pro's official specifications have yet to be revealed. 

    Also Read | Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    This move might be intended to compete with Motorola, which is introducing the Moto Edge X30 in China on Thursday and marketing the device as the first smartphone to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Moto Edge X30 will also be available in China later this month. Along with Realme, Xiaomi is vying to be the first manufacturer to introduce its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship under the Xiaomi 12 series. However, the Beijing-based business has not yet published any specific launch specifics.


     

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10 From price to specs all about it gcw

    Moto G51 5G to launch on December 10; From price to specs, all about it

    Fitbit rolls out new features will include daily readiness score ECG blood glucose tracker gcw

    Fitbit rolls out new features; will include daily readiness score, ECG, blood glucose tracker & more

    Flipkart announces new scheme will allow users test premium phones return it for full refund gcw

    Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it', will allow users test premium phones, return it for full refund

    Diwali 2021: Top 7 gadgets to gift this festive season under Rs 2000 RCB

    Diwali 2021: Top 7 gadgets to gift this festive season under Rs 2000

    Samsung has begun mass production of some components for Galaxy S22 series gcw

    Samsung has begun mass production of some components for Galaxy S22 series?

    Recent Stories

    Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing gcw

    Australia announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

    People Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners RCB

    People's Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners

    RBI keeps repo rate accommodative stance unchanged Shaktikanta Das gcw

    RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate, accommodative stance unchanged for ninth time

    Pakistan currency drops to new low under Imran Khan govt depreciates 30 pc against US dollar gcw

    Pakistan currency drops to new low under Imran Khan govt; depreciates 30.5% against US dollar

    champions league psg vs club brugge Lionel Messi breaks Pele all-time goal record with 758 goals eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's 801 tally

    Lionel Messi breaks Pele's all-time goal record; eyes Cristiano Ronaldo's tally

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon
    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon