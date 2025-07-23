The Realme 15 series is launching in India on July 24th, featuring design upgrades and AI capabilities. The series includes the Realme 15 and 15 Pro, boasting improved camera systems, powerful processors, and impressive battery life.

Realme 15 series is launching in India on Thursday, July 24 and in less than 24 hours we will have official details about the new Realme devices in the market. The momentum created by the 14 series, which debuted earlier this year, will be carried forward by the Realme 15 series, which is already receiving a replacement with some helpful improvements and AI capabilities.

Since the beginning of 2025, the firm has concentrated on the GT 7 series; nevertheless, its primary number series is once again in the news, and the Realme 15 and 15 Pro models will be attempting to attract customers with their updated design.

Realme 15 series: When and Where to Watch?

On Thursday, July 24, at 7 PM IST, the Realme 15 series will make its debut in India. You can obtain all the most recent information on the 15 series launch event by visiting Realme's official YouTube channel.

Realme 15 series: Expected Features and Specifications

The Realme 15 Pro's design has been formally leaked, and the company is now providing triple sensors in a square arrangement in place of the circular module at the back. A 50MP camera system with a broad sensor and an ultra-wide angle lens housing at the rear of the device is being introduced by the business.

According to Realme, the gadget would weigh only 187 grammes and have a stylish 7.69mm casing. With a 144 Hz refresh rate and an IP69 rating to guard against water and dust, the firm is introducing a 4D curved display. The 15 Pro variant has a 7,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

According to rumours and teases, the Realme 15 may come with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 engine, a triple camera setup, a 6,300mAh battery, and an AMOLED screen with support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In India, the Realme 15 Pro may start at about Rs 30,000, while the most expensive model may cost up to Rs 40,000. The price of the Realme 15 5G variant may be less than Rs 25,000, which is also little more than what we anticipated from the business.