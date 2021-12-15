Oppo launches its first foldable smartphone 'Find N'; know all about features, specs and more

It was introduced on the second day of OPPO's 'INNO DAY 2021' event and has a 7.1-inch internal display and a 5.49-inch external display.

OPPO introduced its first foldable premium smartphone, the 'OPPO Find N,' on Wednesday, with a triple-camera at the back, selfie cams on both the inner and outside screens. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 12GB RAM. It was introduced on the second day of OPPO's 'INNO DAY 2021' event and has a 7.1-inch internal display and a 5.49-inch external display. The inner display, with an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, unfolds seamlessly into landscape mode, allowing users to view films, play games, or read books without having to rotate the device.

According to OPPO's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, the company has spent a significant amount of time and effort developing a better approach to a foldable smartphone. It has experimented with various form factors, display materials, and aspect ratios in order to build a new gadget that fits the demands of a wider range of consumers.

A 50MP Sony IMX 766 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens comprise the triple-camera configuration. The OPPO Find N has up to 12 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Furthermore, the device features a 4,500mAh battery that claims to provide all-day battery life, while the 33W 'SUPERVOOC Flash Charge' is optimised to charge to 55% in 30 minutes and 100% in 70 minutes. It also includes 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OPPO Find N comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, as well as a twin speaker system and Dolby Atmos compatibility for more authentic sound. The corporation has yet to reveal the pricing and availability in the domestic market. The 'OPPO Find N' offers a fresh approach to the foldable form factor, providing a refreshed user experience for both customers who have previously used foldable devices and those who are new to the folding form factor.