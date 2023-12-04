iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos

In iOS 17, Apple introduced the ability to create stickers from user photos to the iPhone. iPhone users can easily create and share static or animated stickers for a personal touch in seconds. Here's how you do it in iOS 17.

Apple added the ability to make stickers from user images to the iPhone with iOS 17. This function, however, has mostly gone unnoticed, being overtaken by more showy, and perhaps more necessary, features such as NameDrop and StandBy.

The procedure itself takes only a few seconds and may undoubtedly assist users in adding much-needed spice to their interactions, whether on talking applications like WhatsApp or full-fledged social media sites like Instagram or Reddit.

Let's have a look at how to make stickers with iOS 17 and subsequent versions:

First, open the image from which you want to make the sticker.

It should be a well-defined topic, such as a face or a car. For this example, I selected to build a sticker out of my Honda H'ness CB350.

Then, long-press on the topic until it begins to light around the edges.

Tap Add Sticker to save it to your collection of shareable stickers.

You may now use the same sticker across several social sites.

Now that we've shown you how to make your own personalised stickers from scratch, it's crucial to know that you may further customise them. Locate your newly made sticker in the emoji section of your keyboard and long-press it. Tap 'Add Effect' to add effects like Outline, Comic, Puffy, and Shiny to your sticker.

You may generate animated stickers from your Live Photos in addition to adding normal stickers to your sticker pack. The procedure stays the same, however it is preferable to utilise a Live Photo with a moving subject to provide a more dynamic image.