    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Today in India, OnePlus is going to launch the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. A livestream event is planned for 7 p.m. It is anticipated that the next model will have an enhanced display, a strong battery, and improved design.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India today. Comparing the new model to its predecessors, minor design modifications are promised. The gadget appears to contain a pill-shaped camera module with smaller sensors, according to official photos. This modification most likely aims to provide a sleeker, more contemporary appearance. In addition, a huge display and a boxy form are anticipated for the phone, keeping with OnePlus's signature clean and minimalist look.

    Prior to the launch event, OnePlus has already made a few important features and an all-around view of the device's design public. Fans and tech aficionados now have a solid notion of what to anticipate from the next 5G phone thanks to this.  The launch event will be live-streamed on OnePlus' official YouTube channel. Read on to know more.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite to launch on June 24: Battery, charging details CONFIRMED, colour options leaked & more

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch time and how to watch?

    The unveiling of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will commence at 7 pm today. Fans and prospective customers can watch the big unveiling in real time on OnePlus' official YouTube account as the event is live-streamed. It's recommended that you subscribe to the OnePlus YouTube channel and enable alerts so you don't miss any updates.

    OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Here's what you can expect from the launch

    The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite's enormous 5,500mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging technology, is one of its verified features. Whether the device is being used for gaming, streaming, or everyday use, it should be able to swiftly charge and meet the demands of current smartphone usage.

    A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution will also be included on the smartphone. This technology is a useful feature for everyday situations since it enables users to interact with the screen even with wet hands. With the greatest peak brightness in its category of 2,100 nits, the display ensures sharp visibility even in direct sunlight.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is believed to be used inside the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Regarding photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is probably going to include a 50-megapixel primary back camera, however details about the other sensors are yet unknown. It is predicted that the 16-megapixel front camera would be more than enough for most customers' demands when it comes to selfies and video chats

    Coming to pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000. This estimation is based on the pricing strategy of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which is currently selling at Rs 24,999. 

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
