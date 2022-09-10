Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13

The Lenovo-owned company is all set to unveil the Edge 30 Ultra, which is an ultra premium device along with the Edge 30 Fusion. The smartphones will arrive in India on September 13.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion are two brand-new phones from Motorola that are part of the Edge line. The company via its Twitter account announced that the two phones will launch in India on September 13 with buying availability from Flipkart and retail stores.

In the European market, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion are already available. Therefore, the Edge 30 Fusion was introduced in Europe at a starting price of 600 (about Rs 47,850). Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue, which has a Vegan Leather finish, are among the colours available for the Edge 30 Fusion. The Edge 30 Ultra is similarly priced at EUR 899.99 (about Rs 72,900) and is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight White.

The 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra supports a 144Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla 5. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has three cameras on its back: a 12MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The front camera has quad pixel technology and is 60MP. The phone has a 4,610mAh battery that supports 125W TurboPower wired charging.

The 6.55-inch display of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion supports 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 888+ SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM power the smartphone. The Edge 30 Fusion's camera features a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There is a 32-megapixel front camera on the device. A 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel third sensor are all included in the triple camera arrangement on the Edge 30 Ultra. A front camera with a resolution of 60 megapixels is included. A 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower rapid charging and a USB Type-C charging connector powers the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

