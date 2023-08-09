Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU: Report

Apple has been working on its next-generation Apple Silicon chips, and the company has now reportedly started testing the new Apple M3 series chips for its upcoming devices. The report indicates that the high-end chip in the lineup, the Apple M3 Max, may have four more high-performance CPU cores and at least two more graphics cores compared to the M2 Max chip, which was made available earlier this year.

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, Apple unveiled the MacBook Air model, which uses the M2 chip as its internal processor. Now, the iPhone maker is expected to unveil an M3-powered MacBook Pro next year and the Cupertino giant is reportedly testing the next-generation M3 Max chip. According to reports, the forthcoming Apple silicon chip would include up to 48GB of memory, 40 GPU cores, and 16 CPU cores. The M3 Max chip has long been a subject of conjecture and may make its debut as the M2 Max's replacement.

As it prepares to unveil the MacBook Pro laptop codenamed J514 next year, Apple has begun testing its most advanced next-generation laptop CPU, which is rumoured to be nicknamed M3 Max. According to the rumour, which is based on test logs from a third-party Mac software developer, the new M3 Max processor has 40 GPU cores, 48GB of RAM, and 16 CPU cores, including 12 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

According to the source, the new M3 Max processor features two more graphics cores and four more high-performance CPU cores than the outgoing M2 chip. The additional cores should result in speedier performance, which might benefit activities like video editing and web surfing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), an Apple supplier, is anticipated to manufacture the M3 Max chip using its 3nm CPU technology. The A17 Bionic SoC, which is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will purportedly be powered by a similar method employed by Apple.

According to Gurman, Apple is evaluating various M3 variants. The M3 Pro chip might have 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, whilst the standard M3 could have the same layout as the M2, with eight CPU cores and up to 10 cores of GPU. According to reports, the high-end M3 Max chip hasn't yet shown in test logs.

Apple is reportedly testing M3-based iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, and Mac mini models. All these models are expected to go official within the next 12 months. Updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to debut in 2024 with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.