iPhone 13 available for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch; Know how to grab the deal

Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Know how to grab the smartphone at Rs 6,999.

A significant discount is now being offered on the Apple iPhone 13, which was the most popular smartphone in India in 2022 and will be replaced on September 12 by the Apple iPhone 15. The starting price for the Apple iPhone 13 when it was released in 2021 was Rs 79,900. The Apple iPhone 13 drew a great deal of interest during the Flipkart discounts, and it is presently offered at one of its lowest prices ever.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at Rs 6,999 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 52000 off. Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,901 off. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI purchases qualify for additional discounts of Rs. 2000.

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 is now Rs 56,999. In addition, purchasers might receive up to Rs 50,000 discount in return for an outdated smartphone. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 13 from the Flipkart sale for just Rs 6,999 after all promotions and bank discounts.

If you want to purchase a premium flagship-level gadget but are on a tight budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is unquestionably one of the finest options. It launched the diagonal back camera design, which the business is still using today. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor.

The 12MP dual rear cameras in the Apple iPhone 13 record in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours. The Apple iPhone 13 is a wise choice if you want to get a premium Apple iPhone on a tight budget because it delivers practically identical features as the Apple iPhone 14 at a considerably lesser price.

