    Vivo to donate 100 phones, cash scholarships to support education of under-privileged children

    The initiative, which is aligned with the government of India's goal of supporting education, intends to bridge the social and fiscal divide and assist students from low-income households in continuing their studies.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Vivo, a smartphone maker, said that it would provide 100 smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh and a cash scholarship of Rs 1.5 lakh to promote the education of 100 needy children. Vivo has unveiled a new phase of its 'Vivo For Education' programme in collaboration with Protean (previously known as NSDL).

    "Driven by the objective of creating a world of pleasure through excellent yet simplified technology and experiences, the brand's solutions let customers record joyous moments and have made it a leader in the Indian market," the firm said in a statement.

    The initiative, which is aligned with the government of India's goal of supporting education, intends to bridge the social and fiscal divide and assist students from low-income households in continuing their studies. The activity will provide youngsters with a smartphone, which will allow them to have a great learning experience even through online distance learning during difficult times.

    Students in class 11 will get a Vivo smartphone as well as a $1,000 scholarship as part of this phase of the campaign. Previously, Vivo funded the education of 100 impoverished children by providing them with Vivo smartphones for online learning. In addition, as part of the Vivo For Education campaign, the company gave financial scholarships totalling Rs 8 lakhs to over 65 students.

    In a statement, the business stated that cellphones are a lifeline for students in this age of distant learning. As a company, they are adamant that technology can serve to ease work, aid in education and knowledge acquisition, and support interests, among other things. They are pleased to be able to assist an increasing number of students in realising their aspirations.

