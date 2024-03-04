Apple may not host Spring Event this year; new iPad Pro, MacBook Air M3 likely to get soft launch

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air M3. However, the tech giant might skip hosting a large event. From the new iPad Pro to M3 chip and MacBooks, the tech giant has a lot in store for users across the globe.

Apple is getting ready to release a number of new goods in the next spring season. With products like the M3 chip, MacBooks, and the new iPad Pro, the tech giant has a lot in store for customers all around the world. However, as per new reports, these products might see a soft launch as Apple is reportedly planning on cancelling its annual Spring event. This, however, isn't unusual as Apple often launches products without hosting a mega launch event. Furthermore, Apple's Spring event was canceled the year before as well.

According to Mark Gunnman of Bloomberg, Apple plans to release a number of devices this year. But the business isn't going to have a springtime event to present the goods. Rather, a gradual rollout of the items will occur.

Speaking about the items that Apple is likely to release, the tech behemoth with headquarters in Cupertino is anticipated to introduce improvements for the iPad Air as well as a redesigned iPad Pro featuring an OLED screen and an M3 processor. A revised Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and a new Apple Pencil with replaceable tips and a Find My function are also rumored.

Additionally, there are rumors that the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs with M3 CPUs will be released in the spring, with the emphasis being on stronger chips rather than significant design modifications.

The World Wide Developer Conference in June is probably going to be the next big event for Apple, where the company is expected to present its generative AI efforts and release updates for its operating systems, especially iOS 18, which is rumored to be a significant redesign for the iPhone. It was recently claimed that Apple has abandoned plans to produce an Apple Watch Ultra with a MicroLED display. As a result, a number of Apple workers who were involved in the project lost their employment.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the news on X, and noted that the tech giant no longer feels that the MicroLED display will add any value to the product. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a post on X that according to her most recent survey, Apple has decided to shelve its MicroLED display project for the Apple Watch. The company cited this decision due to concerns that the technology's inclusion might not significantly improve the product. The choice is also affected by the high cost of production, which makes it unprofitable.

As a result, Apple has laid off many employees within its Micro LED development team. Kuo also noted that as of now, there was "no clarity" about Apple's MicroLED projects. The cancellation of the Micro LED project suggests that Apple presently has no immediate plans to mass-produce Micro LED devices in the foreseeable future.