    Ronaldinho boycotts Brazil games, Calling current Squad the 'Worst Team'

    Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has announced a personal boycott of Brazil's matches, citing deep disappointment with the current national squad. The former World Cup and Copa América winner took to Instagram to voice his concerns, labelling the team as one of the worst in recent years and declaring his intent to abstain from watching any upcoming Copa América games.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

    Brazil legend Ronaldinho has vowed to boycott their matches, describing the current squad as one of the country's "worst teams." The former playmaker, who won the World Cup and Copa América with Brazil, announced his decision on Saturday.

    On Instagram, Ronaldinho expressed his disappointment with the Seleção's current form: "That's it folks, I've had enough. This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, with no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority."

    Reflecting on his lifelong passion for football, he added: "I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. There's a lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit, and most importantly, a lack of football."

    Ronaldinho continued: "I repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory."

    Dorival Júnior's side is set to kick off their Copa América campaign against Costa Rica on 25 June.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 9:38 PM IST
