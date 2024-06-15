Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Switzerland withstand late Hungary charge to secure victory their opening match

    Switzerland secured a 3-1 victory against Hungary in their EURO 2024 opener, with Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebsicher scoring crucial goals amidst a late flurry from Hungary.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 8:33 PM IST

    Switzerland kicked off their EURO 2024 campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win against Hungary, positioning themselves just behind Germany in Group A.

    They seized early control of the match, dominating possession from the outset.

    Kwadwo Duah, making his competitive debut for Switzerland, initially ruled offside, was later awarded his first international goal via VAR, putting Switzerland ahead just 12 minutes into his first non-friendly start.

    A defensive lapse nearly handed Switzerland a second goal when Milos Kerkez's backpass was intercepted by Ruben Vargas, but Péter Gulácsi's strong save kept Hungary within reach.

    With Granit Xhaka orchestrating, Switzerland continued to press for a second goal, maintaining their attacking edge.

    Hungary's best chance came from Willi Orban, whose free header was saved by Yann Sommer.

    Just before halftime, Michel Aebsicher doubled Switzerland's lead with his first international goal, capitalizing on a prolonged spell of possession.

    Hungary improved at the start of the second half, but their efforts lacked quality, with numerous wasted set pieces and Gulácsi tested multiple times.

    Hungary's best opportunity came when Barnabas Varga headed wide just after the hour mark, threatening Switzerland's lead.

    Switzerland made defensive changes to counter Hungary's attacks, and Fabian Schär missed a chance to restore their two-goal lead with a wayward header.

    In the closing stages, Hungary applied pressure in search of an equalizer, while Switzerland sought to exploit counterattacks.

    Breel Embolo set up substitute Fabian Reider, but Gulácsi's intervention prevented a clear scoring chance.

    In stoppage time, Embolo capitalized on a defensive error to lob the ball over Gulácsi, sealing the victory for Switzerland.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 8:33 PM IST
