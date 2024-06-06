Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    In an emotional farewell match, India's iconic football captain Sunil Chhetri experienced heartbreak as the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash between India and Kuwait ended in a draw. The Indian team fought valiantly, but despite their efforts, they couldn't secure a win to honor Chhetri's illustrious career.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 9:08 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri faced heartbreak as India and Kuwait battled to a draw in their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash. Despite a spirited performance, the Indian team couldn't clinch a victory to mark the end of their legendary captain's international career, leaving fans and players with mixed emotions.

    The match saw India and Kuwait play to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The hosts squandered numerous opportunities in the first half, with Anwar Ali nearly scoring. The second half became a tight contest, with neither team managing to break the deadlock. India will now face Qatar in their final fixture of this round, needing a win to advance.

    Also Read: Sunil Chhetri gets guard of honour as he bids adieu to international football after 19 yrs; WATCH viral video

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 9:57 PM IST
