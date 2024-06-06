Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

In an emotional farewell match, India's iconic football captain Sunil Chhetri experienced heartbreak as the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash between India and Kuwait ended in a draw. The Indian team fought valiantly, but despite their efforts, they couldn't secure a win to honor Chhetri's illustrious career.

The match saw India and Kuwait play to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. The hosts squandered numerous opportunities in the first half, with Anwar Ali nearly scoring. The second half became a tight contest, with neither team managing to break the deadlock. India will now face Qatar in their final fixture of this round, needing a win to advance.

