    World Cup qualifier: Raphinha's penalty double helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0

    Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique also netted one goal each as Brazil secured all three points in front of their own supporters at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

    Raphinha scored from the penalty spot in each half as Brazil thrashed Peru 4-0 in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday (local time). Andreas Pereira and Luiz Henrique also netted one goal each as Selecao secured all three points in front of their own supporters at Arena BRB Mane Garrincha. 

    Brazil, who came from behind to secure a 2-1 win away to Chile last time out, started brightly as Raphinha's powerful volley from inside the box struck the crossbar and went out. The Barcelona winger drew the first blood from the penalty spot in the 38th-minute after Peru defender Carlos Zambrano was penalised for handball. 

    Raphinha completed his brace in the 54th-minute, once again from the penalty spot, after Zambrano had fouled Savinho in the box. Substitute Pereira scored Brazil's third goal of the night in the 72nd-minute. Henrique's cross from the right channel was acrobatically volleyed home by the Fulham attacker. 

    Two minutes later, the provider turned goal-scorer as Henrique slotted home from outside the box to complete the drubbing. It was Selecao's fifth win from 10 World Cup qualifiers and they are currently occupying fourth spot in the table, with 16 points to their name, six adrift of leaders Argentina. 

