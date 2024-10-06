Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Both sides are heading into the match on the back of contrasting results in Europe, as Fiorentina got the better of The New Saints 2-0 in the Europa Conference League, while AC Milan suffered a narrow 1-0 Champions League-loss away to Bayer Leverkusen.

AC Millan will be aiming to make three successive wins in the Serie A when they make the trip to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday (local time) to take on Fiorentina. Both sides are heading into the match on the back of contrasting results in Europe, with the hosts getting the better of The New Saints in the Europa Conference League, while the visitors suffered a narrow 1-0 Champions League-loss away to Bayer Leverkusen.

AC Milan are currently occupying fifth spot in the Serie A table, having collected 11 points from six games, two points adrift of the top four but with a game in hand. Rossoneri have recorded three wins, two draws and a defeat in the league so far and their last win came against Lecce last weekend thanks first-half efforts from Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic.

However, Milan have struggled in Europe this season, having suffered a loss at home to Liverpool before being edged out by Leverkusen on Tuesday evening (local time). Rossoneri have now won only nine of their last 33 games at the elite level.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, secured all three Conference League points at home against The New Saint on Thursday (local time) thanks to two unanswered goals from Yacine Adil and Moise Kean in the second-half.

Meanwhile, the Viola's league form has been inconsistent since Rafaele Palladino took over from Vincenzo Italiano. Gigliati failed to win any of their first four Serie A games before beating Lazio deep in September. However, a derby draw with Empoli led to more frustration last weekend.

Fiorentina are currently languishing at the 13th spot in the Italian top flight table, having collected just seven points from six outings.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina probable starting lineup: De Gea, Martinez Quarta, Comuzzo, Ranieri, dodo, Cataldi, Bove, Gosens, Colpani, Gudmundsson, Kean

AC Milan probable starting lineup: Maignan, Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Fofana, Reijnders, Pulisic, Morata, Leao, Abraham

Fiorentina vs AC Milan schedule and fixture

The Serie A fixture between Fiorentina and AC Milan will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday at 12:15 AM IST.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan live streaming details

Football fans in India can catch the live action via GXR World. Meanwhile those in Italy can watch the game on Sky Go Italia, DAZN Italia, Milan Channel and 214 DAZN Zona.

