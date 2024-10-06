Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Both sides are heading into the match on the back of contrasting results in Europe, as Fiorentina got the better of The New Saints 2-0 in the Europa Conference League, while AC Milan suffered a narrow 1-0 Champions League-loss away to Bayer Leverkusen.

    football Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

    AC Millan will be aiming to make three successive wins in the Serie A when they make the trip to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday (local time) to take on Fiorentina. Both sides are heading into the match on the back of contrasting results in Europe, with the hosts getting the better of The New Saints in the Europa Conference League, while the visitors suffered a narrow 1-0 Champions League-loss away to Bayer Leverkusen.

    Also read: Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

    AC Milan are currently occupying fifth spot in the Serie A table, having collected 11 points from six games, two points adrift of the top four but with a game in hand. Rossoneri have recorded three wins, two draws and a defeat in the league so far and their last win came against Lecce last weekend thanks first-half efforts from Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic. 

    However, Milan have struggled in Europe this season, having suffered a loss at home to Liverpool before being edged out by Leverkusen on Tuesday evening (local time). Rossoneri have now won only nine of their last 33 games at the elite level. 

    Fiorentina, on the other hand, secured all three Conference League points at home against The New Saint on Thursday (local time) thanks to two unanswered goals from Yacine Adil and Moise Kean in the second-half. 

    Meanwhile, the Viola's league form has been inconsistent since Rafaele Palladino took over from Vincenzo Italiano. Gigliati failed to win any of their first four Serie A games before beating Lazio deep in September. However, a derby draw with Empoli led to more frustration last weekend.  

    Fiorentina are currently languishing at the 13th spot in the Italian top flight table, having collected just seven points from six outings. 

    Probable lineups

    Fiorentina probable starting lineup: De Gea, Martinez Quarta, Comuzzo, Ranieri, dodo, Cataldi, Bove, Gosens, Colpani, Gudmundsson, Kean

    AC Milan probable starting lineup: Maignan, Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez, Fofana, Reijnders, Pulisic, Morata, Leao, Abraham

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan schedule and fixture 

    The Serie A fixture between Fiorentina and AC Milan will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday at 12:15 AM IST. 

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan live streaming details

    Football fans in India can catch the live action via GXR World. Meanwhile those in Italy can watch the game on Sky Go Italia, DAZN Italia, Milan Channel and 214 DAZN Zona.  

    Also read: Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break scr

    Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    football MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto scr

    MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

    football La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

    football Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming scr

    Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming

    Recent Stories

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week AJR

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women NTI

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgan's bold new look RTM

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

    Rekha was in relationship with Farzana? Deeds here RBA

    Rekha was in relationship with Farzana? Deeds here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon