    EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins

    Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored a double each, either side of Mohamed Salah's goal, as Liverpool got the better of West Ham at Anfield, while Arsenal thrashed Bolton at Emirates Stadium thanks to Ethan Nwaneri's brace and one goal each from Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. 

    football EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins scr
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Liverpool and Arsenal recorded dominant 5-1 wins over West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers respectively to enter the fourth round of 2024-25 EFL Cup. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored a double each, either side of Mohamed Salah's goal, as the Reds got the better of the Hammers at Anfield on Wednesday night (local time). Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, the Gunner thrashed English third division side the Wanderers at Emirates Stadium thanks to Ethan Nwaneri's brace and one goal each from Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz. 

    Also read: OFFICIAL: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe suffers hamstring injury, faces three-week layoff

    West Ham drew the first blood at Anfield when Wataru Endo's attempted clearance deflected off Jarell Quansah and went past Caoimhin Kelleher for an own goal. Liverpool leveled the score mid-way through the first-half as Jota headed home from Federico Chiesa's acrobatic effort. The Portugal international netted his second of the night in the 49th-minute, slotting home from Curtis Jones' through ball. 

    The Red doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Lucas Paqueta's initial effort was saved by West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but the rebound fell to Salah, who smashed home from inside the penalty area. A minute later the Hammers were reduced to 10 man as Edson Alvarez received his second yellow card of the night. 

    Gakpo scored Liverpool's fourth of the night in the 90th-minute, cutting inside from the left, drilling in a low shot and beating Fabianski at the near post. The Dutchman completed his brace  three minutes into the injury time. The 25-year-old once again cut inside from the left and unleashed a low shot which deflected off Jean-Clair Todibo and went into the back of the net. 

    Arsenal 5-1 Bolton

    Arsenal, on the other hand, took the lead against Bolton in North London courtesy of Rice's low shot from outside the box inside the opening 16 minutes. Nwaneri doubled the lead in the 37th-minute as the 17-year-old found the back of the net from Raheem Sterling's cross. The Teenager completed his brace in the 49th-minute, this time slotting home from inside the area after Bolton defence lost possession while trying to play out from the back. 

    Bolton pulled one back in the 53rd-minute after Aaron Collins was released from a quick counter and the 27-year-old striker made no mistake as he went past Arsenal keeper Jack Porter and calmly slotted home from close range. Ten minutes later, the Gunners restored their three goal cushion when Sterling pocked in after Bukayo Saka's initial effort was saved by Bolton keeper. Mikel Arteta's side completed the drubbing with Havertz's 77th-minute effort. 

     Also read:  La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona maintains perfect record with 1-0 win over Getafe

