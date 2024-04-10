Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane returns to North London and haunts Arsenal in the first half

    In a captivating Champions League, quarter final encounter, Harry Kane delivers a stunning performance in the first half against Arsenal.

    Football Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane returns to North London and haunts Arsenal in the first half osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 1:36 AM IST

    Harry Kane has once again proven to be a thorn in Arsenal's side as he makes his return to North London. Within just 30 minutes of his comeback, the prolific striker found the back of the net against his former rivals.

    Despite Arsenal's strong start, with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring in the first 12 minutes, Tottenham weathered the storm. Former Gunner Serge Gnabry equalized for Spurs before Kane converted a penalty to take the lead.

    The penalty was won by another former Premier League player, Leroy Sane, who was fouled by William Saliba after a swift run through Arsenal's defense.

    Amidst the boos from the home crowd, Kane confidently dispatched the penalty past David Raya, marking his 15th goal against Arsenal in just 20 appearances.

    For Tottenham fans, Kane's goal brought jubilation akin to that of Bayern Munich supporters, as their star striker continued to torment their arch-rivals.

    Also Read: Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 1:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role osf

    Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role

    Football Real Madrid vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League quarter-final live streaming and other details

    Real Madrid vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League quarter-final live streaming and other details

    Football De Bruyne benched: Manchester City reveals starting XI for UCL quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid osf

    De Bruyne benched: Manchester City reveals starting XI for UCL quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid

    Football Sane and Martinelli given starting nod as Arsenal and Bayern Munich reveal lineups for Champions League clash osf

    Sane and Martinelli given starting nod as Arsenal and Bayern Munich reveal lineups for Champions League clash

    Football EPL 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp acknowledges Liverpool's title race setback after 2-2 draw against Manchester United osf

    EPL 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp acknowledges Liverpool's title race setback after 2-2 draw against Manchester United

    Recent Stories

    Football Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role osf

    Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Football Real Madrid vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League quarter-final live streaming and other details

    Real Madrid vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League quarter-final live streaming and other details

    Football De Bruyne benched: Manchester City reveals starting XI for UCL quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid osf

    De Bruyne benched: Manchester City reveals starting XI for UCL quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon