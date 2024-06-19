Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Gjasula's injury time goal helps Albania secure thrilling 2-2 draw against Croatia

    EURO 2024 saw a thrilling match between Albania and Croatia as Klaus Gjasula's late equaliser salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw after Andrej Kramarić and Gjasula's own goal had Croatia ahead.

    Euro 2024: Gjasula's injury time goal helps Albania secure thrilling 2-2 draw against Croatia osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 8:42 PM IST

    Klaus Gjasula went from zero to hero for Albania as his own goal was followed by an injury-time equaliser to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw with Croatia. Both teams were looking to bounce back after opening game defeats in Group B — Croatia to a strong Spain side and Albania thrilling early against Italy but struggling to maintain momentum.

    A defeat here would almost certainly end either team’s hopes of progressing to the round of 16. The match started cautiously, but Qazim Laci broke the deadlock on 11 minutes, heading Albania into the lead.

    Despite dominating possession, Croatia struggled to create clear chances against a resilient Albanian defense, spurred on by passionate fans. Albania pushed for a second goal and came close with Laçi’s effort just over the bar.

    Rey Manaj missed a great chance to double Albania’s lead just before halftime. Croatia made attacking substitutions at the start of the second half, and Luka Susic's effort was well saved.

    Croatia pressed hard for an equaliser in the last half-hour, with Luka Modrić leading the charge, but Albania held firm. Andrej Kramarić finally broke through, scoring with a low effort from 12 yards out.

    Within 30 seconds, Croatia took the lead through an own goal by Klaus Gjasula. However, Albania shocked Croatia with an injury-time equaliser, Gjasula redeeming himself with a first-time finish to secure a vital point for his team.

