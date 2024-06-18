Euro 2024: France may be without Kylian Mbappe until quarter-finals after broken nose drama: Report

France's Euro 2024 campaign may proceed without Kylian Mbappe, who faces a potential absence until the quarter-finals due to a broken nose sustained in a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso.

France’s hopes at Euro 2024 could be significantly impacted as star forward Kylian Mbappe faces a potential absence until the tournament's quarter-finals, according to reports from RTL France.

The 25-year-old Mbappe suffered a broken nose after inadvertently headbutting the shoulder of Austria and RC Lens center-back Kevin Danso. Following the incident, the France captain was substituted and later underwent hospital tests, which thankfully ruled out the need for immediate surgery, as confirmed by the French Football Federation (FFF).

Mbappe, who recently signed for Real Madrid, will need to wear a protective mask upon his return, as humorously mentioned in a social media post where he asked for mask ideas from followers.

While there was speculation that Mbappe might return for France's upcoming match against the Netherlands, RTL suggests that his absence could extend much longer. An internal source has indicated a potential absence of around 15 days, which would see Mbappe missing out until the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024.

This development is a significant blow to the French team, who are already dealing with the pressure of high expectations in the tournament. Without Mbappe, they face a tougher road ahead, especially in navigating the group stage and potentially progressing deeper into the knockout rounds.

France's next steps will be closely watched as they aim to adjust their strategies and tactics in the absence of their star player, hoping to maintain their competitive edge in the quest for Euro 2024 glory.

Also Read: Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures

Latest Videos