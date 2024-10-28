Digestion to Immunity: 5 Health benefits of pickle juice

Pickle juice offers relief from stomach issues like acid reflux, indigestion, and diarrhea. It also boosts immunity and strengthens the immune system. Learn about its benefits.

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

Consuming pickles is often discouraged in many households due to perceived health concerns. However, pickle juice can provide relief from various stomach problems. It's particularly beneficial for those experiencing sudden heartburn. Consuming pickle juice can alleviate heartburn and offer other health advantages. Let's explore the benefits of pickle juice.

Pickle Juice Benefits for Acid Reflux

Pickles made with water, salt, vinegar, calcium chloride (CaCl), etc., are beneficial for health. When onions, cucumbers, and ginger are immersed in pickle juice, they transform into pickles over time. Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus or food pipe. Lying on one's back or stomach can worsen the condition. Pickle juice contains lactic acid bacteria that soothe an upset stomach. You can consume one to two teaspoons of pickle juice.

Drink Pickle Juice for Indigestion

Sometimes, even hours after eating, it feels like the food hasn't been digested, leading to a heavy feeling in the stomach. Pickle juice can help manage this situation. Indigestion often increases irritability and suppresses appetite. Pickle juice can be a great option for relieving these symptoms.

Boosts Immunity

Occasionally consuming small amounts of pickle juice can strengthen the immune system. It helps the body fight infections, reducing the likelihood of illness. Opt for simple pickle juice made with vinegar, salt, and water, rather than spicy pickle juice.

Beneficial for Diarrhea

Those experiencing diarrhea can also consume a small amount of pickle juice to soothe their stomach. Pickle juice contains a good amount of probiotics that help heal an upset stomach. However, if diarrhea persists, consult a doctor immediately.

Tips for Managing Acid Reflux

  • Elevate your head slightly while sleeping to alleviate acid reflux.
  • Avoid citrus fruits and carbonated water if you have stomach problems.
  • Consume yogurt with meals to improve digestion.
  • Avoid lying down immediately after eating, as this can worsen acid reflux symptoms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. If you experience any stomach problems, consult a doctor immediately for proper treatment.

