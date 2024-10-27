Boost lung health with this tea recipe

A nutritionist recently shared a tea recipe on Instagram to promote lung health.

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Delhi's air pollution continues to be severe, contributing to various lung diseases. Health experts say the weather and pollution levels have led to an increase in respiratory illnesses. Exposure to smoke and pollution is harmful and can cause problems like colds, coughs, and fever.

While some medications can temporarily address pollution-related issues, preventive measures are always better. During periods of high air pollution, prioritizing lung health is crucial. Let's explore a tea we can incorporate into our daily lives to protect against illnesses like coughs, asthma, and colds.

Nutritionist Palak Nagpal recently shared a recipe for "Lung Cleanse Tea" on Instagram. Here's how to prepare it:

Ingredients

Ginger                                        1 piece or 1 tsp dried ginger powder
Cinnamon                                      1/4 piece
Tulsi leaves                              5-6 leaves
Crushed Cardamom                        2 pieces
Cumin seeds                1/2 tsp
Garlic                                    2 cloves, crushed
Turmeric                                        1/4 tsp

Preparation

Pour two glasses of water into a pot. Once the water boils, add all the ingredients listed above. Boil for 10 minutes, then drink hot or chilled.

