WWE: Hilarious Moments That Made The Undertaker Break Character

WWE: The Undertaker is known for his legendary stoicism, but over the years, a few WWE stars have tried to crack his fearsome persona. Here are the moments when wrestlers hilariously attempted to break The Deadman’s character.

Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE: For over three decades, The Undertaker remained one of WWE’s most intimidating and disciplined figures. His ability to stay in character, even in the most absurd situations, became legendary. However, that didn’t stop his fellow wrestlers from trying to break his cold, deadpan persona. From in-ring antics to unexpected pranks, here are the most hilarious moments when WWE superstars attempted to make The Deadman laugh.

#5 The Rock

The Rock and Undertaker were one of the biggest stars of the WWE from the '90s to the early 2000s. In a bid to break Undertaker’s fearsome character, the Rock attempted a move that is known now as the People's Elbow. With weird movements and falls on the opponent, the People's Elbow became iconic but also made Undertaker ROFL every time.

#4 William Regal

In 2005’s Survivor Series, the Deadman made his return to take on Randy Orton. In the process, he went on to beat down several wrestlers in the ring one by one. Matt Hardy was supposed to take a tombstone from the Taker. However, due to a botch, William Regal had to take it on the spot. Regal sought to make Undertaker laugh by spreading his legs weirdly while taking the Tombstone.

#3 Kane

In the second half of the 2000’s, Kane and Undertaker formed an irresistible team taking down the whole tag team roster of the wrestling company. In a match against MVP and Mr. Kennedy, Kane spontaneously performed a big kick on his opponent taking Undertaker by surprise. It was later revealed that Kane just wanted to break the character of his half-brother.

#2 Kurt Angle

Undertaker had his run as the American Badass character from 2000-2003. He frequently during the time frame had feuds with Kurt Angle. In one of the WWE events in Japan, Undertaker and Kurt Angle shook hands and shared a hug. But the Olympic gold medalist caught Taker off guard while kissing him on the lips. After this, Undertaker shared a laugh and the crowd couldn't believe what they saw.

#1 JBL

Undertaker and JBL are longtime friends and have shared the wrestling stage multiple times. In the early 2000s, while JBL and the Deadman were having a feud, the former would always come up with something to try to break the character of Undertaker. In one instance he was successful as well. JBL recalled when Undertaker was on vacation and did some stupid things that got his family fuming at him. During a live event, he narrated this event to Undertaker which resulted in a humorous few moments.

