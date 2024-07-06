Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Worked insanely, had bruises...', Shakti Mohan clarifies she was NOT Katrina Kaif's body double in 'Kamli'

    Shakti Mohan recently addressed rumors about being Katrina Kaif's body double in the song 'Kamli' from 'Dhoom 3.' Viral videos led netizens to believe Shakti performed the stunts, but she clarified she was the choreographer's assistant and not capable of such flips

    Worked insanely had bruises...', Shakti Mohan clarifies she was NOT Katrina Kaif's body double in 'Kamli'
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Shakti Mohan has clarified that she could not have been Katrina Kaif's double, citing differences in their skin tones and heights. This clarification comes after a viral video suggested that Shakti performed the stunts in 'Kamli,' a song from 'Dhoom 3' originally performed by Katrina Kaif. Netizens speculated that Shakti was Katrina’s body double, performing all the challenging stunts. However, Shakti dismissed these rumors, explaining that she was the choreographer’s assistant on set and cannot do flips herself.

    In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Shakti addressed the viral video, stating that she had received numerous messages suggesting she was Katrina’s body double. She pointed out the obvious differences in their appearances and clarified her role as an assistant to Vaibhavi ma’am, evident in the making-of footage where she is seen standing with the choreographer while Katrina danced.

    Worked insanely had bruises...', Shakti Mohan clarifies she was NOT Katrina Kaif's body double in 'Kamli' ATG

    Shakti also mentioned that her friend Emily from Paris was actually the body double for the more challenging routines in 'Kamli.' Despite Katrina Kaif's determination to perform many of the difficult stunts herself, which resulted in bruises, certain moves like flips were beyond reach even after extensive practice, and Emily stepped in for those. Shakti expressed her confusion over the origin of the rumor, emphasizing that she cannot perform flips and has never done so.

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Disha Patani, Mouni Roy hold hands as they pose together [WATCH]

    Katrina Kaif, known for her captivating dance performances from 'Kala Chashma' to 'Kamli,' once admitted to struggling with dancing. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble years ago, Katrina acknowledged that she genuinely could not dance initially, a fact that was evident to everyone. She recalled her early attempts at dancing, which were awkward and uncoordinated.

    However, choreographer Bosco Martis convinced her otherwise, telling her she had the potential to be a good dancer but needed to work on it. Once Katrina gained confidence in her dancing abilities, she focused on improving, which significantly changed her approach and skill in dancing.

