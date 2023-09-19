Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Reservation Bill 2023: Kangana Ranaut attends parliament as a special invitee

    Kangana Ranaut attends Parliament as a distinguished invitee, praising the Women's Reservation Bill, while highlighting its significance for women's representation in Indian politics. She also discusses her recent and upcoming film projects

    Womens Reservation Bill 2023: Kangana Ranaut attends parliament as a special invitee ATG
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut made a notable appearance at the newly inaugurated Parliament building in Delhi on Tuesday, September 19, during the Special Parliament Session. Her presence at this momentous event was in her capacity as a distinguished woman invitee, coinciding with a historic decision by the Union Cabinet to approve the Women's Reservation Bill. This landmark legislation is designed to allocate reserved seats for women in legislative bodies, addressing a long-standing issue in Indian politics. Kangana promptly took to Instagram to express her support for this significant step forward, heralding it as the 'dawn of a new age' and emphasizing the crucial role of women's representation in India's political landscape.

    In photos circulating on social media, Kangana was seen elegantly clad in an off-white saree with loosely tied hair, complemented by black sunglasses and a handbag. Known for her active presence on social media platforms, Kangana frequently shares her views and opinions on various political matters.

    Regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, Kangana commended the idea, attributing it to the thoughtfulness of Prime Minister Modi's government in advancing women's upliftment. She celebrated the bill's approval as a transformative moment, stating, "This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide), this is the time of young women (no more relying on men for safety and security), this is the time of middle-aged women (no more being undervalued and unwanted), and this is the time of elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience, your time has come). Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams."

    On the professional front, Kangana's recent work includes her appearance in "Dhaakad" and a cameo role in "Tiku Weds Sheru," which she also produced. Her upcoming projects include "Chandramukhi 2," set to release on September 28, 2023, and "Emergency," where she stars alongside Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Kangana will also play the role of an Air Force pilot in the movie "Tejas".

