    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rajnikanth receives BCCI 'Golden Ticket' from Jay Shah after Amitabh Bachchan

    Legendary actor Rajinikanth receives the 'Golden Ticket' for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 from BCCI's Jay Shah, following Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. Rajinikanth's iconic status transcends cultures. The tournament will be hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, 2023, featuring ten teams. In addition to his cricket involvement, Rajinikanth's recent film 'Jailer' has been a massive success, grossing over Rs 650 crore worldwide

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rajnikanth receives BCCI 'Golden Ticket' from Jay Shah after Amitabh Bachchan ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    After Amitabh Bachchan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the honor of the 'Golden Ticket' to the legendary actor Rajinikanth for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This prestigious ticket was presented to him by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

    Rajinikanth, often referred to as "Thalaiva," is celebrated as the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. His contribution to the world of entertainment transcends language and culture, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

    The official announcement was made on the BCCI's Twitter page, accompanied by a picture capturing the moment when Jay Shah handed over the Golden Ticket to the icon. The tweet read, "The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture. We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket."

     

    This gesture follows the previous recognition of Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar, who were also honored with the 'Golden Ticket' for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

    The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. The tournament will feature ten teams, including Australia, England, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand.

    Aside from his involvement in the cricketing world, Rajinikanth has been in the spotlight for his recent film, 'Jailer.' The movie has achieved remarkable success, grossing over Rs 650 crore worldwide. It stands as the second-fastest Tamil movie to join the Rs 600 crore club, trailing only '2.0.' Directed by Nelson, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff. 'Jailer' was produced by Sun Pictures and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
